Police investigate two deaths at home in NW Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police are currently conducting a death investigation of two people on the 2000 block of NW 5th Street.

Police say officers responded at 12:20 p.m., and detectives, forensics, and victim advocates responded to the scene.

There is no danger to the public at large and it’s is still a very active and fluid investigation, said LCSO.

Trust WINK News to update you as information becomes available.