Opinions differ for Cape Coral neighbors on trash pick up

When it comes to trash pick up, Cape Coral residents have some differing opinions.

“I put out all kinds of yard waste and they take everything I put out,” said Cape Coral resident Brian Lynn.

Others disagree.

“They called Waste Pro, neighbors called Waste Pro, I called Waste Pro,” said Cape Coral resident Sam Yaffey. “It still sat and sat and sat.”

WINK News first met Yaffey last month, when a pile of trash in her neighborhood seemed like it would never leave.

“They hired a third that they paid for out of their own money to have something taken away that they’re already paying the city taxes to have taken care of,” Yaffey said.

After hearing stories of trash not getting picked up across the Cape, the city told WINK News they would look into the contract with Waste Pro.

That contract includes penalties and says the city can charge Waste Pro up to $1,500 for things like failing to clean up spillage and not picking up trash on the scheduled day.

But as of Wednesday, the city has not issued any fines.

“We should not have the burden of constantly calling and calling and calling,” Yaffey said.

The good news: since WINK News first reported problems last month, Cape Coral officials say the number of Waste Pro complaints dropped significantly.

Some people, like Lynn, have never had an issue.

“Never had an issue and we have the UEP and they haven’t missed a day,” Lynn said.

But Yaffey wants the city to stay on top of the waste collection contractor to make sure this never happens again.

“There should be an enforceable contract and they should have a mechanism in place for documenting non-performance,” Yaffey said.

The city also told WINK News Waste Pro was put on notice that the service level needed to improve. They also added trucks and hired more drivers.

