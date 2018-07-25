Officer Jobbers-Miller remains in critical condition, community shows support

The Fort Myers police officer shot in the line of duty remains in critical but stable condition Wednesday.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, was shot after responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

One of his fellow officers then took him to Lee Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

After FMPD reached out and called for blood donors Monday afternoon, people lined up at Lee Memorial Hospital ready to give.

In addition to blood donors, the Fort Myers Police Department has started a GoFundMe account for injured Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

As of Wednesday afternoon the fund was just over $44K, with more than 375 donations.

The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, is in police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Desmaret faces eight felony charges with the most egregious being attempted first-degree murder.

A fundraising event will be held at Dixie Roadhouse in Cape Coral Sunday evening from 6 to 10 pm.

Dixie Roadhouse Manager Lynn DiSomma says, “We’ve had a huge outpouring from the community, we just created this event last night and we have dozens and dozens of establishments around town wanting to donate gifts to help make this fundraiser a big event.”

Disomma says every dollar will be going to the officer and his family.

Writer: WINK News