FORT MYERS

New video shows man accused of shooting FMPD officer running from scene

Published: July 25, 2018 10:30 PM EDT
Updated: July 25, 2018 11:20 PM EDT

Never before seen cell phone video shows the man suspected of shooting Fort Myers Police Department officer dodging bullets while running down a street with a gun in his hand.

The video shows suspect Wisner Desmaret running down Flint Drive back toward the Marathon gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with a gun in his hand.

Witnesses say this was right after he shot Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

The person who took the video says Desmaret was shot twice while he was running.

Toward the end of the video, it appears Desmaret is trying to carjack a black pickup truck caught in the crossfire.

Witnesses say that’s when Desmaret went back inside the gas station, then a shoot out ensued right before he was taken into custody.

Watch the full video below:

MORE: SUSPECTED SHOOTER: Latest developments on man accused of shooting FMPD officer

MORE: Who is man accused of shooting FMPD officer?

Reporter:Chris Grisby
Writer:Emily Ford
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media