New video shows man accused of shooting FMPD officer running from scene

Never before seen cell phone video shows the man suspected of shooting Fort Myers Police Department officer dodging bullets while running down a street with a gun in his hand.

The video shows suspect Wisner Desmaret running down Flint Drive back toward the Marathon gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with a gun in his hand.

Witnesses say this was right after he shot Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

The person who took the video says Desmaret was shot twice while he was running.

Toward the end of the video, it appears Desmaret is trying to carjack a black pickup truck caught in the crossfire.

Witnesses say that’s when Desmaret went back inside the gas station, then a shoot out ensued right before he was taken into custody.

Watch the full video below:

MORE: SUSPECTED SHOOTER: Latest developments on man accused of shooting FMPD officer

MORE: Who is man accused of shooting FMPD officer?

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Emily Ford