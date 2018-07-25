New documents shine light on Lois Riess’ time at FMB hotel

Newly released evidence has shed new light on Lois Riess’ alleged escape to Texas after a murder on Fort Myers Beach.

The discovery process is underway and documents show what investigators have found both in Florida and in Texas.

Riess, 56, is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, and a woman on Fort Myers Beach, according to investigators.

Prosecutors filed an intent to seek the death penalty against Riess on July 2, according to the state attorney’s office. She waived her right to a speedy trial.

Investigators have listed clothing, receipts, and multiple weapons including a .22 caliber gun and a 9 millimeter gun, a box cutter, duct tape and boxes of bullets.

Investigators also found a map, notes with written directions from Minnesota to Florida and directions from Florida to South Padre Island where Riess was found.

The evidence also shows jail intake photos taken when police took her into custody in Texas. One photo shows a stomach tattoo of what appears to be a palm tree.

Riess is still behind bars in the Lee County jail and faces first-degree murder charges.She is due in court again October 31.

Writer: Emily Luft