Shrimp boat crew member found after going missing off Lee County coast

A previously missing crew member of a shrimp boat was found, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Wednesday.

Brandon Scerri, 23, was reported missing Tuesday after the shrimp boat returned to port without him.

Scerri is “alive and well,” Crime Stoppers said.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were searching about a mile off shore from Fort Myers Beach, according to Crime Stoppers.

