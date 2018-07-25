FILE PHOTO: A Coast Guard Station Los Angeles 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew conducts tactical boat training in the Los Angeles Harbor Oct. 28, 2015. The crews perform the training every six months to maintain proficiency and assess capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sondra-Kay Kneen)
FORT MYERS

Shrimp boat crew member found after going missing off Lee County coast

Published: July 25, 2018 12:23 PM EDT
Updated: July 25, 2018 12:26 PM EDT

A previously missing crew member of a shrimp boat was found, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said Wednesday.

Brandon Scerri, 23, was reported missing Tuesday after the shrimp boat returned to port without him.

Scerri is “alive and well,” Crime Stoppers said.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Lee County Sheriff’s Office were searching about a mile off shore from Fort Myers Beach, according to Crime Stoppers.

