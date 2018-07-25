Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell cheese dip due to botulism risk

Kraft Heinz is recalling roughly 7,000 cases of Taco Bell cheese dip because of risks of contamination by bacteria that can cause life-threatening botulism.

The voluntary recall involves 15-ounce cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip with “best used” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019, the company said in a statement. There have been no reports of illness related to the product to date, the company said. The product being recalled was distributed only to retailers in the U.S.

Botulism is a rare type of potentially fatal food poisoning that can cause symptoms such as dizziness, double vision and difficulty breathing.

Consumers are advised not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for an exchange or full refund. Those with questions can call Kraft Heinz at (800) 310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, for a full refund.

The warning follows other recent recalls, including Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, a popular cereal linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 100 people in 33 states, and another involving Mondelez Ritz Cracker products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Author: Kate Gibson, CBS Moneywatch