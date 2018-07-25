Hancock Bridge Pkwy. reopens following gas leak near Moody River

A gas leak Wednesday morning shut down a portion of Hancock Bridge Parkway for several hours.

The road was shut down from Moody Road to Moody River Boulevard, but reopened just before 1:15 p.m.

The gas leak happened around 11:14 a.m. at the intersection of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Royal Palm Run, according to the Lee County Public Safety website.

The circumstances leading up to the gas leak were unclear.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.