First appearance postponed for man accused of shooting FMPD officer

The man accused of shooting Fort Myers Police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller is recovering in the intensive care unit at Lee Memorial hospital Wednesday.

A judge decided to postpone 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret’s first appearance until he released from the hospital and booked in the Lee County jail.

The state juggled around some ideas such as holding a video conference or taking the first appearance to the hospital but the defense says they worry that those options could have a negative affect on Desmaret’s care.

It is unclear at this time when doctors will release him.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft