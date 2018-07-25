Collier schools consider many mental health support options for students

With just a few weeks left of summer parent Carey Avalone says she feels better sending her daughter back to school knowing Collier County Public School District has a plan to keep students safe.

“Open communication and letting them know that your there is huge,” Avalone said, “Just from the aspect of having a child and knowing more services are available to her and myself resources I think that’s a good idea.”

The school district is looking to use just over $1 million from a new state funding option towards expanding mental health care in their schools.

The district wants to hire six more school psychologists and eight social workers, as well as contracting two full-time mental health professionals from the David Lawrence Center who counselors can refer students to.

They would be at school sites assigned by the district.

Parent Karen Rhodarmer likes the availability of support in the school, “You never really know what’s going on in kid’s heads so I guess it’s a good idea for professionals to be around if they do need the help”

The David Lawrence Center said because they would contracted it’s like they’re a part of the staff. That means it’s OK for the schools to share information with them, like teachers can, on a need to know basis.

However, the David Lawrence Center would not treat a student without parent consent.

“It’s good to be proactive and hopefully catch things before they hit collier county and help our kids before something happens like this in our area,” Rhodarmer said.

The school board will look over these mental health services at their meeting on Tuesday and decide whether to move forward. Adding more professionals is just one of the many other things the district is planning.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

