Collier deputies search for missing 82-year-old man in Immokalee

Collier County deputies are searching for missing 82-year-old Jean Hyacinthe.

Hyacinthe was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday along the 700 block of Crestview Circle in Immokalee.

The sheriff’s office has K-9 and aviation units at the scene as well as drones to search for Mr. Hyacinthe.

If you have any tips or information on the whereabouts of Hyacinthe, call the CCSO non-emergency line at (239)252-9300.