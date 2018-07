Building a balanced back-to-school lunch to grab and go

A healthy lunch is what helps your kids power through their school day.

But between after-school activities and homework, finding the time to pack a lunch can be tough.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern caught up with nutrition expert and registered dietitian, Betsy Obyt, to show you how to make it easy, balanced and fun for kids.

