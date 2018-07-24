Wounded FMPD officer remains at Lee Memorial in critical condition

The Fort Myers police officer shot in the line of duty is still in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

A steady stream of support has poured in for the injured officer and the department while the community hopes for the best.

After FMPD reached out and called for blood donors Monday afternoon, people lined up at Lee Memorial Hospital ready to give.

“Just knowing there’s a possibility of being able to help somebody that’s in critical condition and could potentially change somebody’s life, whether it’s the officer or somebody else,” said Dave Mulvaney of Palm Island.

So many people showed up that donors are being re-directed to give blood at other locations such as Summerlin Crossings, Cape Coral Hospital or the Bonita Community Health Center.

You can also read more about blood donations here.

In addition to blood donors, the Fort Myers Police Department has started a GoFundMe account for injured Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

As of Tuesday morning the fund was just over $21K, with more than 300 donations.

The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, is in police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Desmaret faces eight felony charges with the most egregious being attempted first-degree murder.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft