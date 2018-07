US Coast Guard searches for missing shrimp boat crewmember off Lee coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person of the Lee County coast.

A Trico Seafood Market shrimp boat returned to port Tuesday morning missing a crew member.

The Coast Guard says they, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are searching the waters about a mile off shore to look for the crew member.

Writer: WINK News