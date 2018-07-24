Search the Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property to see if you’re owed money

Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property returned $321 million back to Floridians this year.

That’s a record average of $500 dollars per claim.

Usually, once someone abandons a safe for five years, they are auctioned off.

The state does keep track of bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.

An official says there is no time limit to make a claim.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, visit www.FLTreasureHunt.org, or call 1-88-VALUABLE (888) 258-2253 or (850) 413-5555.

MORE: State vault contains $1B in annual unclaimed funds

Writer: WINK News