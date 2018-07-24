Hummus is growing in popularity but is it actually healthy?

Hummus. It’s not the most popular dip around; salsa’s got it beat by a landslide. Yet over the past several decades, hummus has been increasingly making its way into people’s shopping carts. But have you ever wondered if the chickpea-based dip is really good for you? The nutrition team at Consumer Reports took a look.

If there was a nutrition contest for dips, hummus would win the top prize in the “best all-around” category. Each 2-tablespoon serving packs quite a nutritional punch, including heart-healthy fat, 2 to 3 grams of protein, and about 3 grams of fiber.

Most of the health benefits come from the chickpeas. They’re chock-full of key nutrients such as B vitamins, calcium, folate, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. And they’re part of a class of legumes called pulses, which have been shown to offer several health benefits.

Research suggests that people who eat a lot of pulses tend to weigh less. And they tend to have lower blood pressure, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and even a reduced risk of certain diseases, like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even certain types of cancer. But be aware that a 2-tablespoon serving of hummus can have 50, 60, or even 70 calories depending on the brand. So be mindful when you’re dipping.

When you’re buying store-bought hummus, Consumer Reports suggests paying close attention to the sodium content. Some brands add more than others, so read labels and look for a brand that has no more than 140 mg per serving.

Author: Consumer Reports