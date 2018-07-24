Suspect in custody following heavy deputy presence near Alico Road in San Carlos Park

One person was taken into custody Tuesday evening following an increased law enforcement presence off Alico Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect will receive a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the area near Haitian Drive and Almeria Road, according to the sheriff’s office. People were advised to avoid the area.

The circumstances leading up to the increased deputy presence is unclear.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina