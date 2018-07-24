Glades County residents want you to know: ‘Were open for business, the lake is in good shape’

People who live in Clewiston near Lake Okeechobee say despite all of the algae in the Caloosahatchee, the fishing industry is still open for business.

As the algae emergency stretches on in Southwest Florida and businesses along Lake O are hurting.

Ramon Iglesias of Clewiston wants everyone to hear this message, “Were open for business, the lake is in good shape.

Glades County Commissioner for District 4, John Ahern said,”Fishing is something that is real important there’s a lot of guides out of business because we have negative publicity.”

Iglesias is fed up with out of towners thinking the lake is swallowed up by algae and wants to set the record straight, so he took us out on the boat to show us what the water looks like today.

“Algae is so minute that you don’t see it with the naked eye do we have algae on the lake yes is it that the guacamole algae absolutely not.” he said.

Iglesias is also the general manager of Roland Martin Marina, he says they continue to hold great fishing tournaments and the algae isn’t affecting them, “I just spoke to one of my guys who came out and catch a trophy bass for his customer’s 8 lbs. 1 oz. And they’ve catch for major fish today.

At the end of the day Iglesias hopes tourists won’t let algae fears chase them away.

In his opinion, the lake is resilient.