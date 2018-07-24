FMPD starts GoFundMe for Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, now over $21K

The Fort Myers Police Department has started a GoFundMe account for injured Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller.

As of Tuesday morning the fund was just over $21K, with more than 300 donations.

The funs is described as being set up for “The sole purpose of helping Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family with any expenses they may incur. Dispersal of all funds to his family will be overseen by FMPD Memorial Fund.”

Officer Jobbers-Miller was shot while responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, is in police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors of Officer Jobbers-Miller say the shooting is a reminder of how law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every single day.

Blood donations needed

The Fort Myers Police Department reached out on Facebook Monday morning asking for blood donors after one of their officers was shot in the line of duty Saturday.

According to the FMPD Facebook page, they are in need of donors, specifically type O negative, however they said any blood donations would help. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at the Lee Memorial location at 2776 Cleveland Avenue.

