Crews work overnight to put out North Fort Myers structure fire

Crews worked into the night to put out a house fire in North Fort Myers.

The fire at 17400 Nalle Road was called in by neighbors around 10:15 p.m. on Monday.

The two-story, single-family home was unoccupied and had been unoccupied since Hurricane Irma, according to the fire chief.

There were no injuries reported, according to the EMS.

“We have the arson task force here to help assist us with the investigation,” said Bayshore Fire Chief Larry Nisbet.

Nisbet says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.