Cape Coral armed robbery suspect at large

Cape Coral Police are asking the community for help finding a man who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

At 4:00 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven at 2604 Skyline Boulevard brandishing a silver-colored handgun, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The suspect demanded money from the two clerks on duty, police said. The suspect left with an unknown amount of money and fled on foot.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, grey long-sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants and orange and white gloves, according to CCPD.

If you have any information please contact Detective J. Hicks at (239) 574-3223. You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to www.capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+ “Your Message” to CRIMES (274637).