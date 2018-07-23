Voluntary recall issued for Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers

A voluntary recall was issued for Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Crackers, according to a statement from the retailer.

Whey powder in a seasoning in several crackers were recalled due manufacturer findings of a possible presence of salmonella, according to the retailer.

No illnesses were reported, according to the retailer.

The following products were recalled:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can get more information by calling customer service at 800-679-1791 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit the retailer’s website for more information on the recall.

Writer: Rachel Ravina