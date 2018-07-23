Video shows panther walking through Golden Gate Estates yard

Video showed a panther walking through a man’s front yard, just feet from his door.

“It’s a little nerve wracking it’s a big powerful animal but its kinda par for the course we see bears and coyotes too, but as long as you keep your pets away from them you should be fine,” said resident Nick Barkley.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino spoke with experts to explain why it won’t stop anytime soon. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

