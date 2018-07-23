Red tide hazard issued for portions of Charlotte, Collier counties

A red tide hazard was issued for portions of Charlotte and Collier counties, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The hazard will remain in effect until Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The hazard covers the Gulf and bay coasts of Charlotte County, as well as the northern coastal areas of Collier County, according to the National Weather Service.

Some coastal areas could experience possible respiratory irritation, according to the National Weather Service. Symptoms could include coughing, sneezing and tearing eyes.

Those with respiratory conditions such as asthma or emphysema could be more sensitive, the National Weather Service said.

Click here for unaffected beaches and visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website for a red tide status.