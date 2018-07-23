President Trump to hold rally next week in Tampa

President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Tampa next week to hold “Make America Great Again” rally.

Trump is expected to speak about jobs, his supreme court nominee and various candidates in Florida politics: Senate candidate Rick Scott, candidate for reelection in the House Matt Gaetz and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, according to the statement.

The rally will take place at 7 p.m. on July 31 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, according to a statement from the Trump campaign.

Writer: Rachel Ravina