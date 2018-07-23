President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, during a meeting with state and local officials about infrastructure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Trump to hold rally next week in Tampa

Published: July 23, 2018 7:29 PM EDT
Updated: July 23, 2018 8:09 PM EDT

President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Tampa next week to hold “Make America Great Again” rally.

Trump is expected to speak about jobs, his supreme court nominee and various candidates in Florida politics: Senate candidate Rick Scott, candidate for reelection in the House Matt Gaetz and gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, according to the statement.

The rally will take place at 7 p.m. on July 31 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, according to a statement from the Trump campaign.

Writer:Rachel Ravina
