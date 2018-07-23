Man arrested after standoff with Cape police

A man was arrested Monday evening after a a standoff with Cape Coral police.

The standoff began with a suicide threat with several people, but he was later taken to the Lee County Jail, according to police. No one was injured and the standoff has since ended.

Police responded around 5:43 p.m. on the 900 block of Southwest 47th Terrace. and there is roadblock in the area, according to police. People should avoid the area.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina