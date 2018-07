Lake Boyz testimony moved to Wednesday after defense attorney’s stroke

Judge Bryce Kyle says the Lake Boyz trial will continue on Wednesday after a defense attorney on the case suffered a mini stroke.

Paramedics escorted Joe Viacava to the hospital for “stomach issues” on July 19 during trial.

Testimonies were due to start Monday, but they have been rescheduled to Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

MORE: Trial for alleged ‘Lake Boyz’ gang members delayed due to dismissed juror