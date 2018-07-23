Labelle teen killed in reckless driving accident on SR 29

A 17-year-old has died from his injuries after being thrown from a flipped car on State Road 29 last week.

July 17, a 16-year-old girl was driving a Mercedes C43 at high speeds south on SR 29 past 14th Street around 3:15 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver lost control of the car, drove off the road into the grass shoulder where she struck a small wooden sign, and then hit a fire hydrant, flipping the car.

Her passenger, Ariel Casuso, 17, was thrown from the car, FHP said.

The driver was taken to Naples Community Hospital with minor injuries and Casuso was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries on July 20, according to FHP.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt.

The driver is being charged with reckless driving and no drivers license.