How to protect yourself while using payment apps

Payment apps are a convenient way to send a receive money, but there are still steps to be taken to protect yourself.

While businesses do their best to protect customers, you still need to protect yourself.

On a regular basis, monitor the payment app like you would a debit or credit card. That way, if there is a problem, it can be handled right away.

Security expert Carrie Kerskie said you’ll want to read the terms of service and privacy policy.

“Read through these things and know what you’re getting involved in,” Kerskie said. “Especially the legal jargon because if it says that if they have any problems and too bad its on you, you don’t want to be using that app.”

WINK News reporter Allison Gormly has tips to protect your information. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

