FMPD names suspect accused of shooting Officer Jobbers-Miller

The Fort Myers Police Department held a news conference to release details in a shooting that left a police officer in critical condition.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, was shot after responding to an incident at a Marathon gas station on MLK Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

One of his fellow officers then took him to Lee Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

As of Monday afternoon, Jobbers-Miller is currently in critical but stable condition, according to police.

The suspect, Wisner Desmaret, 29, is in police custody at Lee Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Desmaret faces eight felony charges with the most egregious being first-degree murder.

Chief Diggs said, they received a call from a citizen at the Marathon Gas Station on MLK regarding a man harassing a group of people at 7:16 p.m.

The suspect left the gas station and was located by police on Flint Drive, where officers approached Desmaret who then fled on foot.

Diggs said Desmaret then shot Officer Jobbers-Miller and ran into the Marathon Gas Station. When backup arrives, Desmaret was also shot and apprehended. He was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital.

FMPD is also asking the public for any witness or video footage you may have of the incident. You can call the detective at (239)321-8011 or the main number at (239)321-7700.

Blood donations needed

The Fort Myers Police Department reached out on Facebook Monday morning asking for blood donors after one of their officers was shot in the line of duty Saturday.

According to the FMPD Facebook page, they are in need of donors, specifically type O negative, however they said any blood donations would help. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at the Lee Memorial location at 2776 Cleveland Avenue.

You can also read more about blood donations here.

The incident was terrifying, according to the store clerk working at the gas station at the time. He said several employees and customers were inside the convenience store at the time. He described it as a war zone. Now, multiple bullet holes can be seen around the business. Witnesses said they saw two men trying to get away from police and ran inside the shop to take cover. After a shootout with officers, witnesses say they say two men running out the back of the gas station. “We was all scared so we hit the floor. He was trying to come over the counter and we was not allowing him to come over the counter oh, no, not with no gun,” said Raymond DeJesus who works at the Marathon station. “If you looked at the fireworks on Fourth of July, well guess what there was another one right here at Marathon and it was going crazy.” Police consider this an active and ongoing investigation. Trust WINK News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available. MORE: FMPD officer shot, injured Saturday identified

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft