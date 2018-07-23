Estero woman injured in hit-and-run crash Sunday night

One woman is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Collier County Sunday afternoon.

At 4:15 p.m., a Chevy Equinox and a motorcycle were driving north on County Road 851 when a man driving a gold sedan made a left turn leaving Faith Lutheran Church, driving in front of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Equinox braked to avoid hitting the sedan. Robert Sneed, 57, was driving behind the Equinox on a motorcycle and rear-ended them.

Sneed and his passenger, Leslie Foote, 54, were thrown from their motorcycle and taken to Naples Community Hospital.

Sneed suffered minor injuries and Foote is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the gold sedan left the scene of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any knowledge as to the identity or location of the hit-and-run driver or vehicle urged to contact Trooper D. Rodriguez at the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.