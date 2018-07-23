Blood donations needed in wake of FMPD officer shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department reached out on Facebook Monday morning asking for blood donors after one of their own, Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller was shot in the line of duty Saturday.

According to the FMPD Facebook page, they are in need of donors, specifically type O negative, however they said any blood donations would help. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at the Lee Memorial location at 2776 Cleveland Avenue.

You can also read more about blood donations here.