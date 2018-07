Showers and thunderstorms likely midday Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90 degrees and a heat index as high as 105.

West wind 5 to 14 mph. with a 60% chance of rain, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night you can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 80 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

More: WINK Weather Radar

Writer: WINK News