FMPD officer shot, injured Saturday identified

The Fort Myers Police Department officer shot Saturday evening at a Marathon Gas Station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been identified, police said Sunday.

Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, was shot in the line of duty around 7:30 p.m., according to police. One of his fellow officers then took him to Lee Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Jobbers-Miller is in “critical but stable condition,” police said.

A suspect is in custody, according to police. His identity is unclear.

“Words cannot express the emotions running through the Fort Myers Police family at this time,” Chief Derrick Diggs said in a statement. “Our department spent the night in anxious anticipation as our comrade and co-worker underwent lifesaving surgery.”

Diggs also thanked local agencies involved in assisting the situation.

Jobbers-Miller has been an FMPD officer since September 2015, according to police. His family was notified and is with him at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Trust WINK News for more information as details become available.

MORE: Fort Myers Police officer shot, seriously injured after incident on MLK

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina