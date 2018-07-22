Dolphin found dead on Englewood beach among fish kill from red tide

A terrible sight on our Southwest Flordia beaches as people pulled a dolphin out of the water in Englewood, and they believe red tide killed it.

Uncontrollable sneezing and endless coughing. That’s how some visitors to the beach are describing their experience.

Joanna and Dick Hogan have been coming to Boca Grande for 30 years and have only ever seen it this bad once before.

As new video shows a dead dolphin being removed from the beach.

One expert from CROW told us they have seen an unusually high number of sea turtles affected by red tide this year.

Now locals like Bob Melvin are starting their own campaign to find answers to the problem, “Yeah, I think everybody is upset about it and I think we should have clean water … hopefully our politicians and leaders will get something done about it.”

And the Hogans are on board, “I want to be more active in seeking a solution. I’ve been too silent for too long.”

Wildlife officials are investigating to find out if red tide did, in fact, was the cause of death of the dolphin in Englewood.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

