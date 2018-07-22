5-year-old boy donates 270 pounds of PB&J to Harry Chapin Food Bank

This week, 5-year-old Brantley Garcia is perfecting his form on the swing.

But not long ago, he had a very different goal in in mind.

“There’s a lot of school kids that over the summer they don’t have anything to eat, so he goes maybe we can do something maybe we can donate,” said Brantley’s grandmother, Tonia Fisher.

So that’s what he set out to do. He set up a peanut butter and jelly drive at his school, and his grandmother helped him start a fundraiser online, which raised $150.

He collected nearly five times his weight in food to donate to a local food pantry. He brought the 270 pounds of PB&J donations to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

“He was just smiling from ear to ear,” Fisher said.

His reason for doing this is simple.

“Because I wanted to donate it to people that don’t have it,” Brantley said.

Reminding us the biggest hearts, sometimes come in the smallest forms.

“I think he sees as small as he is he can still make an impact,” Fisher said.

Brantley’s grandmother said now he’s motivated to give back even more.

She anticipates he’ll continue to do his part to help the community in the future.

“All of us at the food bank loved the fact that a young boy would think of collecting money to buy food for our neighbors in need,” the Harry Chapin Food Bank said in a statement. “When Brantley dropped off the donation, he became a hunger hero for all.”

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

