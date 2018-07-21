Fort Myers Police officer shot, seriously injured after incident on MLK

An incident between a Fort Myers police officer and a suspect left both wounded. Heavy police presence shut down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fort Myers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The unnamed officer is in serious condition at Lee Memorial Hospital, according to police Chief Derrick Diggs.

The suspect is also wounded and in custody.

Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office both remain on the scene near the Marathon Gas Station at 3915 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Multiple witness say they heard 10-15 gunshots during an altercation between one person and law enforcement officers. However, this not been confirmed by police.

FMPD Public Information Officer Mitch Hayley said “We do have a seriously injured officer. We are still attempting to try and get a hold of people that are in his family … There is no threat to the public.”

Wednesday marked 10 years since Fort Myers Police officer Andrew Widman was shot was gunned down while trying to break up a fight. This was the last time an FMPD office was shot.

In officer Widman’s honor, a law was created that keeps felons who violate probation off the streets until their parole officer can review the case.

On Facebook FMPD said “The Fort Myers Police Department has traffic shut down on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. from Veronica Shoemaker Blvd, to Michigan Ave. Please avoid the area as it may be closed off for many hours.”

NOTE: Witness accounts heard in the Facebook Live video from the scene are unconfirmed and may be inaccurate.

Marathon Gas station on MLK SCENE Posted by Chris Grisby WINK News on Saturday, July 21, 2018

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Derrick Shaw