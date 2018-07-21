1 person killed in Port Charlotte crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left one person dead Saturday morning.

The crash happened at McCall Road and Gillot Boulevard at 8:56 a.m. The vehicle crashed into a canal, killing the sole occupant of the vehicle, the FHP said.

Eastbound outside lane on McCall Road is blocked. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and seek an alternative route.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.

Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Writer: Emily Ford