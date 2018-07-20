Sanibel mayor, DEP assess algae crisis and solutions

Local and state leaders are working together to combat the algae problem that is plaguing Southwest Florida waterways.

Sanibel Mayor, Kevin Ruane went on a private boat tour Friday morning with the Department of Environmental Protection to give them a first-hand look at the algal blooms.

Ruane and the DEP were joined by members of the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.

Ruane said that they are working hard to make a change.

“What we can tell people is we’re optimistic,” said Ruane. “We’re working 24-7. We’re in a good position.”

The Sanibel Mayor and other local leaders will head to Washington next week.

“All the stakeholders are on the same page and are trying to come up with solutions,” said Ruane.

Ruane says the best thing to do right now is to continue to slow down Lake O releases and send the water south instead.

