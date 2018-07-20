Lehigh Regional Medical Center opens wound care center

It’s no secret that Lee County is growing and the increased population means hospitals are struggling to keep up.

Area hospitals are seeing backlogs, contributing to why the Wound Care Center at Lehigh Regional Medical Center re-opening its doors.

Dr. Dorian Finn, General Surgeon at the Wound Center says, “We have a population that is not getting adequate wound care because the facilities have not been there for them.”

The center is designed to treat patients who require medical care beyond what a normal doctor can provide.

MORE: Gulf Coast Medical Center on pace to help ease ER crowding

Doctors at Lehigh Regional say because Lehigh Acres has a high number of people who suffer with chronic illness, they’ve seen a stream of patients since opening in June.

“Most of the injuries that we’ve seen here have been diabetic wounds, and the same type of thing, diabetic ulcers. Which are sores on the leg that are difficult to heal” Dr. Finn said.

The Wound Care Center has five exam rooms with two hyperbaric chambers, which are designed to get extra oxygen to the blood.

Lehigh Acres resident Ricardo Torres said, “It will be great to see Lehigh Regional also expand and grow like the other hospitals are doing,” helping a growing population get the care they need.

MORE: New medical facility in Estero to help with overcrowding issues

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

