LCSO to help pay for new school resource officers

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they will help pick up the tab for new resource officers in Lee County schools.

There was a lot of dispute over who should pay for the new resource officers who will be placed in schools after a push for school security following the Parkland shooting.

Members of the community argued that they already pay for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to protect them, so why should schools be any different? Now they’ll get exactly what they asked for.

The district is required to have an officer in each school after a new public safety law passed in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

Each of those school resource officer jobs will cost an estimated $100,000. In Bonita Springs, Estero and Fort Myers Beach, the district and the sheriff’s office will split the cost 50-50.

Estero City Council Member, Nick Batos said, “The sheriff’s office is our law enforcement agency and SROs are an important part of protection of our residents.”

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

