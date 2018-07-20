Grand jury indictment in Mother’s Day killing and attempted murder

Friday evening the Lee County Grand Jury returned an indictment on three defendants for the murder of Daryl D. Scott, 32, and the attempted murder of Rejanay Smith, 23, which occurred on Mother’s Day, May 13th, 2018 in Lee County.

Mario Joel Benitez, 22, was indicted for one count of First Degree Murder with a Firearm, one count of Attempted Felony Murder with a Firearm, one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Firearm.

Taquan Ramel Brown, 27, was indicted for one count of First Degree Murder with a Firearm, one count of Attempted First Degree and Felony Murder with a Firearm, one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Firearm.

MORE: 5 arrested in connection with Fort Myers homicide case

MORE: Man killed in Fort Myers shooting

Edey Emmanuel Cardenas, 21, was indicted for one count of First Degree Murder with a

Firearm, one count of Attempted Felony Murder with a Firearm, one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Firearm.

A fourth defendant, Cheyenne Marron, who is not charged within this indictment, has been

charged in this case by the State Attorney’s Office. SAO has charged her with one count of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm, one count of Robbery with a Firearm, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Firearm.

Writer: WINK News