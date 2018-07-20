Feminist group pushes for ‘Plan B’ vending machine at UF

A feminist group at the University of Florida is pushing for emergency contraceptive pills to be available in an on-campus vending machine.

The National Women’s Liberation-Gainesville chapter wants 24-hour access to contraceptives, also known as “Plan B” or the morning after pills.

The NWL-Gainesville chapter held an event Thursday at the Reitz Union North Lawn.

UF offers students several resources on sexual health.

Plenty of colleges in the U.S. stock emergency contraception at campus health centers, but many are not open evenings or weekends.

Anti-abortion advocates say women don’t think about the long-term effects of using “Plan B.”

According to reports, several other schools across the country offer Plan B in vending machines, including Shippensburg University, Dartmouth, the University of California, Santa Barbara, and Pomona College.

Author: WTSP