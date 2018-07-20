DNA links home nurse to sex crimes committed 2 years apart

A man is behind bars after inappropriately touching two people.

53-year-old Jorge Lago molested one man at the Home Depot in east Naples two years ago, according to deputies.

DNA from that case pinned Lago to another assault that happened in May.

Investigators say Lago lured his victims under the guise of giving them medical checkups.

“He seems like he was a normal guy,” one neighbor said.

People who live near Lago say they are surprise he was arrested.They say he was always friendly, even passing out emergency rations after Hurricane Irma.

“I wouldn’t think it’s my neighbor, he has nice kids, nice everything.”

Lago worked at West Coast Home Health Care Agency. WINK News reached out, but they didn’t wish to comment.

They did confirm that he no longer has a job there.

Lago was taken into custody at his house is charged with two counts of sexual battery.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Emily Luft