Cape Coral to approve funding for emergency wastewater pumps Monday

Cape Coral could allocate almost a half-million dollars on Monday for new diesel pumps to help push water out of neighborhoods during severe weather.

The City wants to be prepared for future hurricanes by purchasing a dozen generators to keep waste treatment operations running during power outages.

Cape Coral isn’t the only city facing sewage issues. Collier County took similar steps to correct a similar problem last month by applying for a FEMA grant to purchase 50 generators and diesel pumps after Hurricane Irma.

In the meantime, city officials are asking residents to help prepare for major storms by cutting back on water usage.

“By conserving water, it puts less of a taxing on our system which allows us to catch up with our system and pump it into our plants,” said Collier County Wastewater Collections Manager, Steve Nagy.

Residents say they were unable to flush toilets or use the shower because sewage was coming up in the streets.

While the City of Cape Coral already has 33 pumps in place, they are required to take “corrective actions that will strengthen the City’s wastewater infrastructure” after reaching a settlement with the state.