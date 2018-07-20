Cape Coral man flees traffic stop, arrested for cocaine possession

A Cape Coral man who jumped in a canal to flee a traffic stop was arrested Wednesday.

A Cape Coral officer attempted to pull a vehicle over after the driver, John Durlacher, 38, failed to stop at a stop sign Wednesday. The driver also had an equipment violation, according to police.

After Durlacher stopped, he got out of his car and fled on foot.

The officer chased Durlacher, who threw the backpack he was wearing into a canal and then jumped in after it, swimming into the middle of the water, police said.

Several other officers arrived and Durlacher swam to a dock to get out of the canal. According to police, Durlacher removed his pants and threw them on the dock before he got out.

Once Durlacher was out of the canal, officers arrested him.

Law enforcement found four syringes and a Tupperware container with white powder residue inside that tested positive for cocaine, police said. They also found several pieces of crack cocaine in Durlacher’s car, according to police.

Durlacher was charged with resisting arrest, driving on suspended license, and possession of cocaine.

Durlacher was later taken to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Emily Luft