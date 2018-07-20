Bonita Springs City Council mulls idea of increasing taxes to replenish emergency fund

Would you pay more in property taxes if it means keeping you safe during an emergency?

That’s the debate unfolding in Bonita Bprings.

Bonita Springs City Council members are talking about the possibility of rising property taxes after Hurricane Irma wiped out the city’s emergency funds.

Homeowner Calvin Hayes is livid with city officials in bonita springs, “They just want you to pay more, that’s what they’re planning on doing now.”

But Hayes doesn’t want to give the city another penny, especially after flooding nearly destroyed his home, “I don’t know of anybody that the city’s helped. I don’t know of anybody that’s received a check or any kind of beneficial aid from the city.”

Another neighbor we spoke to who wishes to not be identified on camera said she doesn’t want to pay more taxes. But if it means making the community safer for another major storm, she’s on board, “I would pay more taxes to pay for the cleanup the things that the city has to go through for all this it’s a traumatic experience for everyone.”

And she disagrees with Hayes on how the city handled its money after Irma, “I think they did a great job in most cases there was a couple small issues I had but it was nothing major that’s for sure.

The city hopes to have a solution in place before another natural disaster hits.

Author: Brendon Leslie / WINK News