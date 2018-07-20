Algae prompts more ‘no swimming’ signs at Cape Coral Yacht Club

Cape Coral City Manager John Szerlag has closed the yacht club beach to swimming due to the presence of blue-green algae.

The city will be posting additional signage advising of “No swimming” at the beach, although visitors still can come to the beach to relax and sunbathe. The city will advise when swimming will be permitted.

Emiro and his son go to that beach at least once a week, but today they noticed a difference, “Some, a little green stuff, but a little bit, now especially now it’s a little worse, there’s green stuff all over.”

On Friday the city decided the blue-green algae was too much, so they closed the beach to swimming. Saying in part: “Visitors still can come to the beach to relax and sunbathe”

That’s exactly what Jude Way-Spencer decided to do, “I did have the intentions to go into the water, but unfortunately it’s water therapy today.”

This was the only algae warning to protect the people of Cape Coral, something the Calusa Waterkeepers say is inadequate to keep you safe.

The city says they’ll have more signs at the yacht beach club to tell people not to get into the water.

Perez said, “Personally I wouldn’t chance having bacteria go into my body anywhere, so I wouldn’t [swim] because it said not to.”