Woman shoots family member after he threatens to “kill family”

A family argument ended with one person shot in Cape Coral on Wednesday.

At 7:00 p.m., Cape Coral Police responded to a call about a shooting.

On July 18, 2018 at approximately 7 PM, Cape Coral Police responded to a call for service reference to a shooting.

A woman shot one of her family members after a heated argument escalated, according to Cape Coral Police.

The woman said that Tyler Dale, 18, said he was going to kill the family and began to walk toward a room where there was a firearm, police said.

One of the family members described a “well-founded fear” that Dale intended to carry out his threat to kill the family, so she shot him with a 9mm firearm, police said.

The Investigative Services Bureau of the Cape Coral Police Department responded and took over the investigation which is ongoing.

Dale was transported to the hospital, was medically cleared after treatment. He was then transferred to Lee County Jail. Dale was charged with simple assault with intent to do violence.

