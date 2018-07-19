Trial begins for 4 alleged “Lake Boyz” gang members Thursday

Opening statements are set to begin Thursday morning in the case of four accused gang members.

A jury was seated Wednesday for the trial involving James Brown, Kwameaine Brown, Diante Davis and Eric Fletcher, all alleged members of the “Lake Boyz” who were arrested during a racketeering investigation in 2017.

The four men are the first of 23 suspected members to go to trial for their involvement in the Fort Myers gang.

The trial will get underway at 9 a.m.